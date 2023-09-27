News & Insights

Markets
DLTR

Wednesday 9/27 Insider Buying Report: DLTR, CTO

September 27, 2023 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Dollar Tree, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of DLTR, at a cost of $105.24 each, for a total investment of $173,646. Heinrich was up about 1.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DLTR trading as high as $107.14 at last check today. Dollar Tree is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday.

And on Monday, CEO John P. Albright bought $144,301 worth of CTO Realty Growth, buying 9,000 shares at a cost of $16.03 each. Before this latest buy, Albright bought CTO on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $134,493 at an average of $16.91 per share. CTO Realty Growth is trading up about 2% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 9/27 Insider Buying Report: DLTR, CTOVIDEO: Wednesday 9/27 Insider Buying Report: DLTR, CTO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR
CTO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.