As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Dollar Tree, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of DLTR, at a cost of $105.24 each, for a total investment of $173,646. Heinrich was up about 1.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DLTR trading as high as $107.14 at last check today. Dollar Tree is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday.

And on Monday, CEO John P. Albright bought $144,301 worth of CTO Realty Growth, buying 9,000 shares at a cost of $16.03 each. Before this latest buy, Albright bought CTO on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $134,493 at an average of $16.91 per share. CTO Realty Growth is trading up about 2% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 9/27 Insider Buying Report: DLTR, CTO

