Wednesday 9/27 Insider Buying Report: CNNE, HMN

September 27, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Cannae Holdings' Chief Executive Officer, Richard N. Massey, made a $933,200 buy of CNNE, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $18.66 each. Cannae Holdings is trading up about 3.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Massey made one other purchase in the past year, buying $900,615 shares at a cost of $18.01 each.

And at Horace Mann Educators, there was insider buying on Friday, by Victor Fetter who purchased 3,500 shares for a cost of $29.69 each, for a total investment of $103,908. This purchase marks the first one filed by Fetter in the past year. Horace Mann Educators is trading off about 1.3% on the day Wednesday.

