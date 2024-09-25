News & Insights

Markets
PMN

Wednesday 9/25 Insider Buying Report: PMN, BHVN

September 25, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At ProMIS Neurosciences, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Madge K. Shafmaster bought 200,000 shares of PMN, for a cost of $1.28 each, for a total investment of $255,750. Shafmaster was up about 13.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PMN trading as high as $1.45 at last check today. ProMIS Neurosciences is trading up about 2.3% on the day Wednesday.

And at Biohaven, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Gregory Bailey who purchased 5,000 shares at a cost of $44.19 each, for a trade totaling $220,966. Before this latest buy, Bailey purchased BHVN on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $3.91M at an average of $36.55 per share. Biohaven is trading up about 8.1% on the day Wednesday. So far Bailey is in the green, up about 11.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $49.24.

Wednesday 9/25 Insider Buying Report: PMN, BHVNVIDEO: Wednesday 9/25 Insider Buying Report: PMN, BHVN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PMN
BHVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.