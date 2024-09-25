Wednesday 9/25 Insider Buying Report: PMN, BHVN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At ProMIS Neurosciences, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Madge K. Shafmaster bought 200,000 shares of PMN, for a cost of $1.28 each, for a total investment of $255,750. Shafmaster was up about 13.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PMN trading as high as $1.45 at last check today. ProMIS Neurosciences is trading up about 2.3% on the day Wednesday.

And at Biohaven, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Gregory Bailey who purchased 5,000 shares at a cost of $44.19 each, for a trade totaling $220,966. Before this latest buy, Bailey purchased BHVN on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $3.91M at an average of $36.55 per share. Biohaven is trading up about 8.1% on the day Wednesday. So far Bailey is in the green, up about 11.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $49.24.

