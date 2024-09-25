News & Insights

Wednesday 9/25 Insider Buying Report: LUCY, TSQ

September 25, 2024 — 11:11 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Innovative Eyewear, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Vladimir Galkin bought 70,000 shares of LUCY, at a cost of $10.31 each, for a total investment of $721,472. Innovative Eyewear is trading up about 7.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Galkin bought LUCY on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $6.12M at an average of $7.92 per share.

And also on Friday, Director Stephen A. Kaplan purchased $520,500 worth of Townsquare Media, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $10.41 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kaplan in the past twelve months. Townsquare Media is trading up about 1.9% on the day Wednesday.

