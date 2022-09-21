As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Advantage Solutions' Director, Brian K. Ratzan, made a $247,000 buy of ADV, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $2.47 a piece. So far Ratzan is in the green, up about 8.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.69. Advantage Solutions is trading up about 6.7% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ratzan in the past year.

And on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Thomas E. O'Hern bought $199,423 worth of Macerich, buying 22,200 shares at a cost of $8.98 each. Before this latest buy, O'Hern bought MAC at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $383,400 at an average of $10.95 per share. Macerich is trading up about 2.5% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 9/21 Insider Buying Report: ADV, MAC

