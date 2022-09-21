Markets
ADV

Wednesday 9/21 Insider Buying Report: ADV, MAC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Advantage Solutions' Director, Brian K. Ratzan, made a $247,000 buy of ADV, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $2.47 a piece. So far Ratzan is in the green, up about 8.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.69. Advantage Solutions is trading up about 6.7% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ratzan in the past year.

And on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Thomas E. O'Hern bought $199,423 worth of Macerich, buying 22,200 shares at a cost of $8.98 each. Before this latest buy, O'Hern bought MAC at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $383,400 at an average of $10.95 per share. Macerich is trading up about 2.5% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 9/21 Insider Buying Report: ADV, MAC
VIDEO: Wednesday 9/21 Insider Buying Report: ADV, MAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADVMAC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular