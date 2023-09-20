Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Commerce Bancshares' Director, Blackford F. Brauer, made a $240,502 buy of CBSH, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $48.10 each. So far Brauer is in the green, up about 2.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $49.16. Commerce Bancshares is trading up about 2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Brauer bought CBSH at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $510,680 at an average of $51.07 per share.

And at Immix Biopharma, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Jason Hsu who purchased 72,000 shares at a cost of $2.78 each, for a total investment of $200,312. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hsu in the past twelve months. Immix Biopharma is trading off about 8.8% on the day Wednesday. So far Hsu is in the green, up about 17.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.26.

VIDEO: Wednesday 9/20 Insider Buying Report: CBSH, IMMX

