Wednesday 9/18 Insider Buying Report: MBX, VTS

September 18, 2024 — 11:02 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At MBX Biosciences, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Scott D. Sandell bought 500,000 shares of MBX, for a cost of $16.00 each, for a total investment of $8M. So far Sandell is in the green, up about 40.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $22.45. Mbx Biosciences is trading up about 2.6% on the day Wednesday.

And at Vitesse Energy, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Robert W. Gerrity who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $24.73 each, for a total investment of $247,300. Vitesse Energy is trading down about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. Investors are able to snag VTS at a price even lower than Gerrity did, with the stock trading as low as $24.31 in trading on Wednesday which is 1.7% under Gerrity's purchase price.

Wednesday 9/18 Insider Buying Report: MBX, VTS

