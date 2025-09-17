On Monday, CS Disco's Director, Thomas F. Bogan, made a $281,568 purchase of LAW, buying 47,988 shares at a cost of $5.87 a piece. So far Bogan is in the green, up about 10.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.50. CS Disco is trading up about 5.2% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Bogan in the past year.
And at Four Corners Property Trust, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO William H. Lenehan who purchased 7,850 shares for a cost of $25.40 each, for a total investment of $199,390. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lenehan in the past year. Four Corners Property Trust is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday.
VIDEO: Wednesday 9/17 Insider Buying Report: LAW, FCPT
