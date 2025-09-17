Markets
Wednesday 9/17 Insider Buying Report: LAW, FCPT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, CS Disco's Director, Thomas F. Bogan, made a $281,568 purchase of LAW, buying 47,988 shares at a cost of $5.87 a piece. So far Bogan is in the green, up about 10.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.50. CS Disco is trading up about 5.2% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Bogan in the past year.

And at Four Corners Property Trust, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO William H. Lenehan who purchased 7,850 shares for a cost of $25.40 each, for a total investment of $199,390. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lenehan in the past year. Four Corners Property Trust is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday.

