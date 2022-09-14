Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, at Redfin, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director James Slavet who bought 100,000 shares at a cost of $8.40 each, for a trade totaling $840,430. Redfin is trading down about 0.6% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 9/14 Insider Buying Report: RDFN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.