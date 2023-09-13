News & Insights

Wednesday 9/13 Insider Buying Report: ROL, VTS

September 13, 2023 — 01:47 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Rollins's Director, Paul Russell Hardin, made a $200,160 purchase of ROL, buying 5,560 shares at a cost of $36.00 a piece. Hardin was up about 1.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ROL trading as high as $36.55 at last check today. Rollins is trading up about 1.1% on the day Wednesday.

And at Vitesse Energy, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Executive Officer Robert W. Gerrity who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $23.56 each, for a total investment of $117,800. Before this latest buy, Gerrity purchased VTS on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $233,400 at an average of $23.34 per share. Vitesse Energy is trading down about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Gerrity was up about 3.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VTS trading as high as $24.36 in trading on Wednesday.

