As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Community Healthcare Trust, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director R. Lawrence Van Horn purchased 10,000 shares of CHCT, at a cost of $16.13 each, for a total investment of $161,300. Investors are able to snag CHCT at a price even lower than Van Horn did, with shares trading as low as $15.63 at last check today which is 3.1% below Van Horn's purchase price. Community Healthcare Trust is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Van Horn made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $48,550 shares at a cost of $19.42 a piece.

And on Friday, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased $129,884 worth of AST SpaceMobile, purchasing 4,934 shares at a cost of $26.32 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Cisneros in the past twelve months. AST SpaceMobile is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 9/11 Insider Buying Report: CHCT, ASTS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.