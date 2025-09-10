Wednesday 9/10 Insider Buying Report: KURA, DLTR

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kura Oncology, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Troy Edward Wilson purchased 50,000 shares of KURA, for a cost of $8.20 each, for a total investment of $410,145. So far Wilson is in the green, up about 8.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $8.90. Kura Oncology is trading up about 5.8% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Wilson made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $303,201 shares for a cost of $6.06 each.

And also on Monday, Chief Financial Officer Stewart Glendinning bought $342,130 worth of Dollar Tree, buying 3,500 shares at a cost of $97.75 a piece. Before this latest buy, Glendinning made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $1.24M shares for a cost of $72.75 a piece. Dollar Tree is trading up about 2.9% on the day Wednesday.

