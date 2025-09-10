Markets
Wednesday 9/10 Insider Buying Report: AXSM, ACDC

September 10, 2025 — 02:06 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Axsome Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Mark Coleman purchased 1,575 shares of AXSM, for a cost of $127.28 each, for a total investment of $200,466. Axsome Therapeutics is trading down about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Coleman in the past twelve months.

And at ProFrac Holding, there was insider buying on Monday, by Executive Chairman Matthew Wilks who bought 43,297 shares at a cost of $3.80 each, for a total investment of $164,578. Before this latest buy, Wilks purchased ACDC at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.05M at an average of $6.17 per share. ProFrac Holding is trading up about 4.9% on the day Wednesday.

