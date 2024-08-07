As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Ryman Hospitality Properties' Exec. Chairman of the Board, Colin V. Reed, made a $789,769 buy of RHP, purchasing 8,077 shares at a cost of $97.78 each. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading down about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Reed bought RHP at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.51M at an average of $106.06 per share.

And on Friday, Chief Financial Officer Naftali Holtz purchased $749,000 worth of Royal Caribbean Group, purchasing 5,350 shares at a cost of $140.00 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Holtz in the past year. Royal Caribbean Group is trading up about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. So far Holtz is in the green, up about 11.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $155.90.

VIDEO: Wednesday 8/7 Insider Buying Report: RHP, RCL

