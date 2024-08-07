News & Insights

Markets
RHP

Wednesday 8/7 Insider Buying Report: RHP, RCL

August 07, 2024 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Ryman Hospitality Properties' Exec. Chairman of the Board, Colin V. Reed, made a $789,769 buy of RHP, purchasing 8,077 shares at a cost of $97.78 each. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading down about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Reed bought RHP at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.51M at an average of $106.06 per share.

And on Friday, Chief Financial Officer Naftali Holtz purchased $749,000 worth of Royal Caribbean Group, purchasing 5,350 shares at a cost of $140.00 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Holtz in the past year. Royal Caribbean Group is trading up about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. So far Holtz is in the green, up about 11.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $155.90.

Wednesday 8/7 Insider Buying Report: RHP, RCLVIDEO: Wednesday 8/7 Insider Buying Report: RHP, RCL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RHP
RCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.