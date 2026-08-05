Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, CoStar Group's CEO, Andrew C. Florance, made a $2.49M buy of CSGP, purchasing 83,300 shares at a cost of $29.89 each. CoStar Group is trading off about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Florance bought CSGP at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $4.99M at an average of $39.28 per share.

And on Friday, Director Michael E. Maroone bought $1.54M worth of Carvana, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $61.80 each. Before this latest buy, Maroone made one other purchase in the past year, buying $2,207 shares for a cost of $441.36 each. Carvana is trading up about 2.3% on the day Wednesday. Maroone was up about 13.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CVNA trading as high as $70.18 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 8/5 Insider Buying Report: CSGP, CVNA

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