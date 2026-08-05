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Wednesday 8/5 Insider Buying Report: CSGP, CVNA

August 05, 2026 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, CoStar Group's CEO, Andrew C. Florance, made a $2.49M buy of CSGP, purchasing 83,300 shares at a cost of $29.89 each. CoStar Group is trading off about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Florance bought CSGP at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $4.99M at an average of $39.28 per share.

And on Friday, Director Michael E. Maroone bought $1.54M worth of Carvana, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $61.80 each. Before this latest buy, Maroone made one other purchase in the past year, buying $2,207 shares for a cost of $441.36 each. Carvana is trading up about 2.3% on the day Wednesday. Maroone was up about 13.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CVNA trading as high as $70.18 at last check today.

Wednesday 8/5 Insider Buying Report: CSGP, CVNA VIDEO: Wednesday 8/5 Insider Buying Report: CSGP, CVNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CSGP
CVNA

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