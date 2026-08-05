Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Bunge Global's Director, Christopher Mahoney, made a $689,050 buy of BG, purchasing 6,500 shares at a cost of $106.01 each. Mahoney was up about 5.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BG trading as high as $111.47 in trading on Wednesday. Bunge Global is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Mahoney made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $408,650 shares for a cost of $81.73 each.

And on Monday, Director Andre J. Hawaux bought $100,264 worth of Tractor Supply, buying 3,150 shares at a cost of $31.83 a piece. Tractor Supply is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Hawaux is in the green, up about 5.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $33.44.

VIDEO: Wednesday 8/5 Insider Buying Report: BG, TSCO

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