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Wednesday 8/5 Insider Buying Report: BG, TSCO

August 05, 2026 — 01:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Bunge Global's Director, Christopher Mahoney, made a $689,050 buy of BG, purchasing 6,500 shares at a cost of $106.01 each. Mahoney was up about 5.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BG trading as high as $111.47 in trading on Wednesday. Bunge Global is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Mahoney made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $408,650 shares for a cost of $81.73 each.

And on Monday, Director Andre J. Hawaux bought $100,264 worth of Tractor Supply, buying 3,150 shares at a cost of $31.83 a piece. Tractor Supply is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Hawaux is in the green, up about 5.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $33.44.

Wednesday 8/5 Insider Buying Report: BG, TSCOVIDEO: Wednesday 8/5 Insider Buying Report: BG, TSCO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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