Wednesday 8/5 Insider Buying Report: LDL, WAB

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Lydall's Director, Matthew Farrell, made a $492,998 purchase of LDL, buying 30,000 shares at a cost of $16.43 each. Farrell was up about 22.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LDL trading as high as $20.12 at last check today. Lydall, is trading up about 4.3% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Farrell in the past twelve months.

And also on Monday, Director Linda S. Harty purchased $309,670 worth of Wabtec, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $61.93 a piece. Wabtec is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. Harty was up about 1.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WAB trading as high as $62.55 at last check today.

