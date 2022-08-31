As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of FCX, at a cost of $31.88 each, for a total investment of $988,314. Bargain hunters are able to snag FCX even cheaper than Lance did, with shares trading as low as $29.11 in trading on Wednesday which is 8.7% under Lance's purchase price. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is trading off about 1.9% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Lance made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $5,034 shares for a cost of $38.72 each.

And also on Monday, Director Brian Choi bought $192,186 worth of OP Bancorp, buying 15,275 shares at a cost of $12.58 each. Before this latest buy, Choi bought OPBK at 10 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $2.05M at an average of $12.16 per share. OP Bancorp is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Investors have the opportunity to buy OPBK even cheaper than Choi did, with the stock changing hands as low as $12.29 in trading on Wednesday which is 2.3% under Choi's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 8/31 Insider Buying Report: FCX, OPBK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.