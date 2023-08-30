News & Insights

Wednesday 8/30 Insider Buying Report: PODD, LYFT

August 30, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Insulet's CEO, James Hollingshead, made a $1.01M purchase of PODD, buying 5,550 shares at a cost of $181.41 each. Hollingshead was up about 13.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PODD trading as high as $205.70 in trading on Wednesday. Insulet is trading up about 6.9% on the day Wednesday.

And at Lyft, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Prashant Aggarwal who bought 96,900 shares for a cost of $10.34 each, for a trade totaling $1.00M. This purchase marks the first one filed by Aggarwal in the past year. Lyft is trading up about 5.8% on the day Wednesday. So far Aggarwal is in the green, up about 11.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.54.

