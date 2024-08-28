As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Peloton Interactive, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Product Officer Nick V. Caldwell bought 31,337 shares of PTON, at a cost of $4.25 each, for a total investment of $133,182. Caldwell was up about 15.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PTON trading as high as $4.89 in trading on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive is trading off about 3.7% on the day Wednesday.

And at Enterprise Products Partners, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AJ Teague who bought 4,180 shares at a cost of $29.35 each, for a trade totaling $122,681. Before this latest buy, Teague made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $63,076 shares for a cost of $26.17 a piece. Enterprise Products Partners is trading down about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to pick up EPD even cheaper than Teague did, with shares changing hands as low as $28.96 at last check today which is 1.3% below Teague's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 8/28 Insider Buying Report: PTON, EPD

