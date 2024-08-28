Wednesday 8/28 Insider Buying Report: NN, VYX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, NextNav's Director, Neil S. Subin, made a $1.73M buy of NN, purchasing 250,000 shares at a cost of $6.93 each. So far Subin is in the green, up about 10.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.64. NextNav is trading up about 7.3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Subin purchased NN on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $1.83M at an average of $6.09 per share.

And at NCR Voyix, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Executive Chair of Board James G. Kelly who purchased 14,800 shares at a cost of $13.41 each, for a total investment of $198,468. Before this latest buy, Kelly made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $995,100 shares for a cost of $15.50 each. NCR Voyix is trading up about 1.9% on the day Wednesday.

