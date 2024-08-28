News & Insights

Markets
NN

Wednesday 8/28 Insider Buying Report: NN, VYX

August 28, 2024 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, NextNav's Director, Neil S. Subin, made a $1.73M buy of NN, purchasing 250,000 shares at a cost of $6.93 each. So far Subin is in the green, up about 10.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.64. NextNav is trading up about 7.3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Subin purchased NN on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $1.83M at an average of $6.09 per share.

And at NCR Voyix, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Executive Chair of Board James G. Kelly who purchased 14,800 shares at a cost of $13.41 each, for a total investment of $198,468. Before this latest buy, Kelly made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $995,100 shares for a cost of $15.50 each. NCR Voyix is trading up about 1.9% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 8/28 Insider Buying Report: NN, VYXVIDEO: Wednesday 8/28 Insider Buying Report: NN, VYX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NN
VYX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.