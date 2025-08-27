Markets
Wednesday 8/27 Insider Buying Report: FFAI, COTY

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric's Global Co-CEO, Yueting Jia, made a $196,871 purchase of FFAI, buying 83,775 shares at a cost of $2.35 each. Jia was up about 6.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FFAI trading as high as $2.50 at last check today. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading up about 4.6% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Jia in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Chief People & Purpose Officer Priya Srinivasan bought $115,200 worth of Coty, buying 30,000 shares at a cost of $3.84 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Srinivasan in the past twelve months. Coty, Inc. is trading up about 8.8% on the day Wednesday. So far Srinivasan is in the green, up about 4.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.02.

