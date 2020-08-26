Wednesday 8/26 Insider Buying Report: JBGS, CNSP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, JBG SMITH Properties' Director, Robert Alexander Stewart, made a $1.00M purchase of JBGS, buying 36,500 shares at a cost of $27.52 each. So far Stewart is in the green, up about 1.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $28.03. JBG SMITH Properties is trading down about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Stewart in the past year.

And also on Monday, Chief Financial Officer Christopher Downs purchased $289,680 worth of CNS Pharmaceuticals, purchasing 142,000 shares at a cost of $2.04 a piece. CNS Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 17.4% on the day Wednesday. Downs was up about 39.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CNSP trading as high as $2.85 in trading on Wednesday.

