Wednesday 8/26 Insider Buying Report: ATO, EPD

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Atmos Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of ATO, for a cost of $99.48 each, for a total investment of $149,220. Atmos Energy is trading down about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Yoho made one other purchase in the past year, buying $92,300 shares at a cost of $92.30 each.

And on Friday, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased $133,500 worth of Enterprise Products Partners, purchasing 7,500 shares at a cost of $17.80 a piece. Before this latest buy, Bacon made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $197,000 shares at a cost of $19.70 a piece. Enterprise Products Partners is trading down about 1.9% on the day Wednesday.

