Wednesday 8/24 Insider Buying Report: OEC, KSS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
At Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of OEC, at a cost of $16.77 each, for a total investment of $503,124. Painter was up about 4.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with OEC trading as high as $17.58 in trading on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons is trading up about 3.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Painter purchased OEC at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.13M at an average of $16.13 per share.
And at Kohl's Corp. (KSS), there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Jonas Prising who purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of $29.67 each, for a total investment of $296,694. This purchase marks the first one filed by Prising in the past year. Kohl's Corp. is trading up about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. Investors have the opportunity to pick up KSS at a price even lower than Prising did, with the stock changing hands as low as $28.24 in trading on Wednesday which is 4.8% below Prising's purchase price.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
