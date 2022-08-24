Wednesday 8/24 Insider Buying Report: CASI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at a noteworthy recent insider buy.
On Tuesday, Director James Huang bought $779,477 worth of CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI), buying 234,221 shares at a cost of $3.33 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Huang in the past twelve months. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 11.8% on the day Wednesday. Huang was up about 19.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CASI trading as high as $3.99 at last check today.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings