Markets
CASI

Wednesday 8/24 Insider Buying Report: CASI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at a noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Tuesday, Director James Huang bought $779,477 worth of CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI), buying 234,221 shares at a cost of $3.33 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Huang in the past twelve months. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 11.8% on the day Wednesday. Huang was up about 19.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CASI trading as high as $3.99 at last check today.

Wednesday 8/24 Insider Buying Report: CASI
VIDEO: Wednesday 8/24 Insider Buying Report: CASI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CASI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular