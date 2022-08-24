Wednesday 8/24 Insider Buying Report: CASI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at a noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Tuesday, Director James Huang bought $779,477 worth of CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI), buying 234,221 shares at a cost of $3.33 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Huang in the past twelve months. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 11.8% on the day Wednesday. Huang was up about 19.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CASI trading as high as $3.99 at last check today.

