As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Beyond Air's Director, Robert Carey, made a $243,393 buy of XAIR, purchasing 88,664 shares at a cost of $2.75 a piece. So far Carey is in the green, up about 12.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.08. Beyond Air is trading up about 7.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Carey bought XAIR at 6 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $862,655 at an average of $5.98 per share.

And on Friday, Director Douglas J. Treff bought $200,016 worth of Crocs, buying 2,114 shares at a cost of $94.61 a piece. Before this latest buy, Treff made one other purchase in the past year, buying $200,188 shares for a cost of $103.94 each. Crocs is trading up about 1.1% on the day Wednesday. So far Treff is in the green, up about 5.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $99.66.

VIDEO: Wednesday 8/23 Insider Buying Report: XAIR, CROX

