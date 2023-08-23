As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Mercury Systems, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 39,925 shares of MRCY, at a cost of $37.57 each, for a total investment of $1.5M. Ballhaus was up about 8.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MRCY trading as high as $40.68 in trading on Wednesday. Mercury Systems is trading up about 5.4% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Ballhaus in the past year.

And on Monday, Jamie Welch bought $286,325 worth of Kinetik Holdings, buying 8,125 shares at a cost of $35.24 each. Before this latest buy, Welch bought KNTK on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.31M at an average of $35.03 per share. Kinetik Holdings Inc is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 8/23 Insider Buying Report: MRCY, KNTK

