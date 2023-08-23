News & Insights

Wednesday 8/23 Insider Buying Report: MRCY, KNTK

August 23, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Mercury Systems, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 39,925 shares of MRCY, at a cost of $37.57 each, for a total investment of $1.5M. Ballhaus was up about 8.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MRCY trading as high as $40.68 in trading on Wednesday. Mercury Systems is trading up about 5.4% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Ballhaus in the past year.

And on Monday, Jamie Welch bought $286,325 worth of Kinetik Holdings, buying 8,125 shares at a cost of $35.24 each. Before this latest buy, Welch bought KNTK on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.31M at an average of $35.03 per share. Kinetik Holdings Inc is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

