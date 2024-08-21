As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Superior Group of Companies' CEO, Michael Benstock, made a $134,527 purchase of SGC, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $13.45 each. Superior Group of Companies is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Benstock in the past twelve months.

And at Yum China Holdings, there was insider buying on Friday, by General Manager, KFC Warton Wang who bought 3,700 shares for a cost of $34.67 each, for a trade totaling $128,267. Yum China Holdings is trading up about 2.5% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can buy YUMC even cheaper than Wang did, with shares changing hands as low as $32.98 at last check today -- that's 4.9% under Wang's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 8/21 Insider Buying Report: SGC, YUMC

