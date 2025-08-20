Markets
UA

Wednesday 8/20 Insider Buying Report: UA, TTMI

August 20, 2025 — 11:05 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Under Armour's Director, Mohamed El-erian, made a $519,960 purchase of UA, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $5.20 each. Bargain hunters can pick up UA at a price even lower than El-erian did, with shares changing hands as low as $5.03 at last check today -- that's 3.4% under El-erian's purchase price. Under Armour is trading up about 1.8% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by El-erian in the past twelve months.

And on Tuesday, Wajid Ali purchased $413,209 worth of TTM Technologies, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $41.32 a piece. TTM Technologies Inc is trading down about 2% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters are able to pick up TTMI even cheaper than Ali did, with shares changing hands as low as $39.20 in trading on Wednesday which is 5.1% under Ali's purchase price.

Wednesday 8/20 Insider Buying Report: UA, TTMIVIDEO: Wednesday 8/20 Insider Buying Report: UA, TTMI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UA
TTMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.