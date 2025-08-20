Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Under Armour's Director, Mohamed El-erian, made a $519,960 purchase of UA, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $5.20 each. Bargain hunters can pick up UA at a price even lower than El-erian did, with shares changing hands as low as $5.03 at last check today -- that's 3.4% under El-erian's purchase price. Under Armour is trading up about 1.8% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by El-erian in the past twelve months.

And on Tuesday, Wajid Ali purchased $413,209 worth of TTM Technologies, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $41.32 a piece. TTM Technologies Inc is trading down about 2% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters are able to pick up TTMI even cheaper than Ali did, with shares changing hands as low as $39.20 in trading on Wednesday which is 5.1% under Ali's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 8/20 Insider Buying Report: UA, TTMI

