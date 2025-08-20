Markets
Wednesday 8/20 Insider Buying Report: HNRG, SD

August 20, 2025 — 01:36 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hallador Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Charles Ray Wesley IV bought 20,000 shares of HNRG, for a cost of $15.27 each, for a total investment of $305,404. Hallador Energy is trading up about 5.8% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Wesley IV bought HNRG on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $253,243 at an average of $7.24 per share.

And on Monday, Vincent J. Intrieri purchased $274,048 worth of SandRidge Energy, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $10.96 each. SandRidge Energy is trading up about 3.4% on the day Wednesday.

