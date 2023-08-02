Wednesday 8/2 Insider Buying Report: AKRO, CBSH

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)'s , G. Walmsley Graham, made a $2.36M buy of AKRO, purchasing 55,000 shares at a cost of $42.95 a piece. Graham was up about 8.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AKRO trading as high as $46.75 at last check today. Akero Therapeutics is trading up about 2.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Graham made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $15.44M shares for a cost of $29.69 a piece.

And on Friday, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased $265,004 worth of Commerce Bancshares (CBSH), purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $53.00 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Brauer in the past twelve months. Commerce Bancshares is trading off about 0.6% on the day Wednesday.

