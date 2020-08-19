Markets
Wednesday 8/19 Insider Buying Report: TCBI, REYN

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Texas Capital Bancshares' CEO and President, Larry L. Helm, made a $993,600 purchase of TCBI, buying 30,000 shares at a cost of $33.12 a piece. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading up about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Helm in the past year.

And on Monday, Director Richard A. Noll purchased $501,176 worth of Reynolds Consumer Products, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $33.41 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Noll in the past twelve months. Reynolds Consumer Products is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday.

