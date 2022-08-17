Markets
Wednesday 8/17 Insider Buying Report: TERN, KDP

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Terns Pharmaceuticals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Hongbo Lu bought 2,624,239 shares of TERN, at a cost of $2.66 each, for a total investment of $6.98M. Lu was up about 93.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TERN trading as high as $5.15 in trading on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals is trading down about 3.8% on the day Wednesday.

And on Monday, Chief Supply Chain Officer Maurice Anthony Milikin bought $517,213 worth of Keurig Dr Pepper, buying 12,979 shares at a cost of $39.85 each. Before this latest buy, Milikin bought KDP on 6 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $2.85M at an average of $36.65 per share. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. So far Milikin is in the green, up about 1.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $40.36.

