Wednesday 8/16 Insider Buying Report: MKTX, XPOF

August 16, 2023 — 02:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Marketaxess Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of MKTX, at a cost of $238.42 each, for a total investment of $1.02M. Marketaxess Holdings is trading up about 4.6% on the day Wednesday.

And at Xponential Fitness, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Anthony Geisler who purchased 21,750 shares at a cost of $22.93 each, for a trade totaling $498,734. Before this latest buy, Geisler made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $496,966 shares at a cost of $21.47 a piece. Xponential Fitness is trading up about 0.8% on the day Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

