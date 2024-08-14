News & Insights

Markets
PGEN

Wednesday 8/14 Insider Buying Report: PGEN, GEO

August 14, 2024 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Precigen's, Randal J. Kirk, made a $20M purchase of PGEN, buying 23,529,411 shares at a cost of $0.85 a piece. Kirk was up about 47.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PGEN trading as high as $1.25 at last check today. Precigen Inc is trading up about 3.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Kirk purchased PGEN on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $893,939 at an average of $1.50 per share.

And at GEO Group, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Executive Chairman George C. Zoley who bought 250,000 shares at a cost of $12.28 each, for a total investment of $3.07M. Before this latest buy, Zoley made one other purchase in the past year, buying $624,025 shares at a cost of $12.48 each. GEO Group Inc is trading up about 5.8% on the day Wednesday. Zoley was up about 6.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GEO trading as high as $13.12 at last check today.

Wednesday 8/14 Insider Buying Report: PGEN, GEOVIDEO: Wednesday 8/14 Insider Buying Report: PGEN, GEO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PGEN
GEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.