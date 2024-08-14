Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Precigen's, Randal J. Kirk, made a $20M purchase of PGEN, buying 23,529,411 shares at a cost of $0.85 a piece. Kirk was up about 47.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PGEN trading as high as $1.25 at last check today. Precigen Inc is trading up about 3.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Kirk purchased PGEN on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $893,939 at an average of $1.50 per share.

And at GEO Group, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Executive Chairman George C. Zoley who bought 250,000 shares at a cost of $12.28 each, for a total investment of $3.07M. Before this latest buy, Zoley made one other purchase in the past year, buying $624,025 shares at a cost of $12.48 each. GEO Group Inc is trading up about 5.8% on the day Wednesday. Zoley was up about 6.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GEO trading as high as $13.12 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 8/14 Insider Buying Report: PGEN, GEO

