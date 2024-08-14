As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At California Resources, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 20,895 shares of CRC, for a cost of $47.97 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. So far Kendall is in the green, up about 4.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $50.22. California Resources is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday.

And at Lyft, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer John David Risher who bought 51,815 shares for a cost of $9.67 each, for a total investment of $501,025. Lyft is trading off about 1.1% on the day Wednesday. Risher was up about 6.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LYFT trading as high as $10.29 in trading on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 8/14 Insider Buying Report: CRC, LYFT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.