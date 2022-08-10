Markets
CRK

Wednesday 8/10 Insider Buying Report: CRK, KD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Comstock Resources' Vice President of Operations, Patrick McGough, made a $427,968 buy of CRK, purchasing 28,800 shares at a cost of $14.86 a piece. McGough was up about 8.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CRK trading as high as $16.05 at last check today. Comstock Resources is trading up about 1.1% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by McGough in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Howard I. Ungerleider purchased $211,752 worth of Kyndryl Holdings, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $10.59 a piece. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is trading up about 3.8% on the day Wednesday. So far Ungerleider is in the green, up about 9.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.55

Wednesday 8/10 Insider Buying Report: CRK, KD
VIDEO: Wednesday 8/10 Insider Buying Report: CRK, KD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRK KD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular