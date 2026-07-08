As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Navios Maritime Partners', Angeliki Frangou, made a $256,384 buy of NMM, purchasing 3,511 shares at a cost of $73.02 each. So far Frangou is in the green, up about 4.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $76.09. Navios Maritime Partners is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Frangou bought NMM on 24 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $5.94M at an average of $70.97 per share.

And also on Monday, Chief Executive Officer William O'dowd IV purchased $4,984 worth of Dolphin Entertainment, purchasing 4,300 shares at a cost of $1.16 a piece. Before this latest buy, O'dowd IV purchased DLPN on 46 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $5.28M at an average of $21.84 per share. Dolphin Entertainment is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. Investors are able to buy DLPN even cheaper than O'dowd IV did, with the stock changing hands as low as $1.08 at last check today which is 6.4% under O'dowd IV's purchase price

VIDEO: Wednesday 7/8 Insider Buying Report: NMM, DLPN

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