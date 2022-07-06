Markets
Wednesday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: NEE, DUOT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, NextEra Energy's CEO, John W. Ketchum, made a $1.01M buy of NEE, purchasing 12,909 shares at a cost of $78.33 a piece. So far Ketchum is in the green, up about 2.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $79.88. NextEra Energy is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Friday, Director Kenneth S. Ehrman bought $53,986 worth of Duos Technologies Group, buying 14,502 shares at a cost of $3.72 each. Duos Technologies Group is trading off about 9.5% on the day Wednesday.

