HOFT

Wednesday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: HOFT, SOR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Hooker Furnishings' Director, Henry G. Williamson Jr., made a $66,332 buy of HOFT, purchasing 4,225 shares at a cost of $15.70 a piece. Hooker Furnishings is trading up about 0.1% on the day Wednesday.

And at Source Capital, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Mark L. Lipson who bought 1,325 shares at a cost of $37.83 each, for a trade totaling $50,129. Source Capital is trading off about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can pick up SOR at a price even lower than Lipson did, with shares changing hands as low as $37.41 at last check today which is 1.1% below Lipson's purchase price.

