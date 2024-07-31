News & Insights

Wednesday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: ZYXI, HTBI

July 31, 2024 — 02:23 pm EDT

July 31, 2024

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Zynex, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Joshua R. Disbrow bought 7,000 shares of ZYXI, at a cost of $8.32 each, for a total investment of $58,233. Zynex is trading up about 6.1% on the day Wednesday.

And on Tuesday, EVP and Chief Credit Officer Kevin M. Nunley purchased $20,832 worth of HomeTrust Bancshares, purchasing 600 shares at a cost of $34.72 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Nunley in the past twelve months. HomeTrust Bancshares is trading up about 2% on the day Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

