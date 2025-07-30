Markets
Wednesday 7/30 Insider Buying Report: NEGG, EPD

July 30, 2025 — 10:47 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Newegg Commerce's , Vladimir Galkin, made a $5.87M buy of NEGG, purchasing 138,757 shares at a cost of $42.33 each. Newegg Commerce is trading down about 16.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Galkin purchased NEGG on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $33.62M at an average of $30.71 per share.

And at Enterprise Products Partners, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by John R. Rutherford who purchased 15,000 shares at a cost of $31.35 each, for a total investment of $470,220. Enterprise Products Partners is trading up about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. So far Rutherford is in the green, up about 0.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $31.60.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
