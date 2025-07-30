Markets
Wednesday 7/30 Insider Buying Report: CNC, AUB

July 30, 2025 — 02:02 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Centene's Director, Theodore R. Samuels II, made a $248,580 buy of CNC, purchasing 9,000 shares at a cost of $27.62 each. Investors have the opportunity to buy CNC at a price even lower than Samuels II did, with shares changing hands as low as $25.60 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 7.3% below Samuels II's purchase price. Centene is trading up about 2.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Samuels II made one other purchase in the past year, buying $294,300 shares for a cost of $58.86 each.

And at Atlantic Union Bankshares, there was insider buying on Monday, by PRESIDENT AND CEO John C. Asbury who purchased 7,500 shares at a cost of $32.91 each, for a trade totaling $246,825. This purchase marks the first one filed by Asbury in the past year. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading off about 0.3% on the day Wednesday.

