Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, CVB Financial's Director, Raymond V. O'Brien III, made a $455,300 purchase of CVBF, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $22.77 each. CVB Financial is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday.

And at Maplight Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Troy Cox who purchased 15,620 shares for a cost of $9.52 each, for a trade totaling $148,702. This buy marks the first one filed by Cox in the past twelve months. Maplight Therapeutics is trading up about 21.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Cox is in the green, up about 60.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.29.

VIDEO: Wednesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: CVBF, MPLT

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