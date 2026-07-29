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Wednesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: CVBF, MPLT

July 29, 2026 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, CVB Financial's Director, Raymond V. O'Brien III, made a $455,300 purchase of CVBF, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $22.77 each. CVB Financial is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday.

And at Maplight Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Troy Cox who purchased 15,620 shares for a cost of $9.52 each, for a trade totaling $148,702. This buy marks the first one filed by Cox in the past twelve months. Maplight Therapeutics is trading up about 21.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Cox is in the green, up about 60.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.29.

Wednesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: CVBF, MPLT VIDEO: Wednesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: CVBF, MPLT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CVBF
MPLT

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