Wednesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: WAFD, EDI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Washington Federal, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of WAFD, at a cost of $23.16 each, for a total investment of $122,748. Washington Federal is trading up about 1.9% on the day Wednesday.

And on Friday, Executive Vice President James E. Craige bought $118,023 worth of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund, buying 15,448 shares at a cost of $7.64 a piece. Before this latest buy, Craige bought EDI at 7 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.22M at an average of $5.69 per share. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is trading off about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. Craige was up about 1.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EDI trading as high as $7.73 at last check today.

