Markets
INTC

Wednesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: INTC, CADE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Intel, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of INTC, at a cost of $50.00 each, for a total investment of $401,050. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy INTC even cheaper than Swan did, with shares changing hands as low as $48.60 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 2.8% below Swan's purchase price. Intel is trading off about 1.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Swan made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $498,953 shares at a cost of $45.70 each.

And on Monday, CEO Paul B. Murphy Jr. bought $122,250 worth of Cadence Bancorporation, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $8.15 each. Before this latest buy, Murphy Jr. made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $158,800 shares at a cost of $15.88 a piece. Cadence Bancorporation is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: INTC, CADE
VIDEO: Wednesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: INTC, CADE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC CADE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular