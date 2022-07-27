Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, William Penn Bancorporation's CEO, Kenneth John Stephon, made a $143,638 purchase of WMPN, buying 12,500 shares at a cost of $11.49 each. So far Stephon is in the green, up about 0.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.56. William Penn Bancorporation is trading off about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Stephon bought WMPN on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $214,040 at an average of $12.17 per share.

And on Friday, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased $121,344 worth of Crown Castle International, purchasing 699 shares at a cost of $173.60 a piece. Before this latest buy, Stephens purchased CCI at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $522,910 at an average of $168.14 per share. Crown Castle International is trading off about 1.3% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 7/27 Insider Buying Report: WMPN, CCI

