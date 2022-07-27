Markets
WMPN

Wednesday 7/27 Insider Buying Report: WMPN, CCI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, William Penn Bancorporation's CEO, Kenneth John Stephon, made a $143,638 purchase of WMPN, buying 12,500 shares at a cost of $11.49 each. So far Stephon is in the green, up about 0.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.56. William Penn Bancorporation is trading off about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Stephon bought WMPN on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $214,040 at an average of $12.17 per share.

And on Friday, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased $121,344 worth of Crown Castle International, purchasing 699 shares at a cost of $173.60 a piece. Before this latest buy, Stephens purchased CCI at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $522,910 at an average of $168.14 per share. Crown Castle International is trading off about 1.3% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 7/27 Insider Buying Report: WMPN, CCI
VIDEO: Wednesday 7/27 Insider Buying Report: WMPN, CCI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMPN CCI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular