Wednesday 7/26 Insider Buying Report: RILY, BRTX

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At B. Riley Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 5,000 shares of RILY, at a cost of $55.00 each, for a total investment of $275,000. B. Riley Financial is trading down about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Paulson purchased RILY at 8 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $3.85M at an average of $42.34 per share.

And at BioRestorative Therapies, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by President, CEO, COB Lance Alstodt who bought 4,200 shares for a cost of $2.44 each, for a trade totaling $10,248. Before this latest buy, Alstodt bought BRTX at 9 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $13,761 at an average of $2.99 per share. BioRestorative Therapies is trading up about 8.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Alstodt is in the green, up about 8.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.65.

