As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Friedman Industries' Director, Durga D. Agrawal, made a $81,600 purchase of FRD, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $16.32 each. So far Agrawal is in the green, up about 1.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.55. Friedman Industries is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Agrawal made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $59,760 shares at a cost of $7.47 each.

And at Culp, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director John Allen Baugh who bought 4,500 shares for a cost of $5.50 each, for a trade totaling $24,750. Before this latest buy, Baugh purchased CULP on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $26,120 at an average of $5.15 per share. Culp is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday. Baugh was up about 2.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CULP trading as high as $5.61 in trading on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 7/26 Insider Buying Report: FRD, CULP

